MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Гран При Испании
17 июл.
-
19 июл.
Уорм-ап через
13 Часов
:
41 Минут
:
36 Секунд
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Андалусии
24 июл.
-
26 июл.
Тренировка 1 через
5 дней
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Чехии
06 авг.
-
09 авг.
Следующее событие через
18 дней
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Австрии
13 авг.
-
16 авг.
Следующее событие через
25 дней
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Штирии
21 авг.
-
23 авг.
Следующее событие через
33 дня
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Сан-Марино
10 сент.
-
13 сент.
Следующее событие через
53 дня
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Эмилии-Романьи
18 сент.
-
20 сент.
Следующее событие через
61 день
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Каталонии
25 сент.
-
27 сент.
Следующее событие через
68 дней
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Франции
09 окт.
-
11 окт.
Следующее событие через
82 дня
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Японии
Билеты
15 окт.
-
18 окт.
Следующее событие через
88 дней
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Арагона
16 окт.
-
18 окт.
Следующее событие через
89 дней
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Теруэля
23 окт.
-
25 окт.
Следующее событие через
96 дней
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Европы
06 нояб.
-
08 нояб.
Следующее событие через
110 дней
Перейти к полному расписанию
R
MotoGP
Гран При Валенсии
13 нояб.
-
15 нояб.
Следующее событие через
117 дней
Перейти к полному расписанию
Смотреть все:
Расписание Результаты Турнирная таблица
Войти

Motorsport Network

TV Билеты Магазин

Скачать приложения

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Все права защищены.
TV Билеты Магазин
Предыдущая
MotoGP / Гран При Испании / Новость

Сезон MotoGP стартовал. Посмотрите на фото, сделанные в субботу

Поделились
Комментарии
Сезон MotoGP стартовал. Посмотрите на фото, сделанные в субботу
18 июл. 2020 г., 17:08

Мы собрали для вас лучшие снимки с первых дней первого этапа чемпионата мира по мотогонкам

Слайдер
Список

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
1/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Байк Алекса Маркеса, Repsol Honda Team

Байк Алекса Маркеса, Repsol Honda Team
2/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Жоан Зарко, Avintia Racing

Жоан Зарко, Avintia Racing
3/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
4/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Участники чемпионата MotoGP

Участники чемпионата MotoGP
5/24

Мотоциклы команд MotoGP

Мотоциклы команд MotoGP
6/24

Алекс Ринс, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Алекс Ринс, Team Suzuki MotoGP
7/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Франко Морбиделли, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Франко Морбиделли, Petronas Yamaha SRT
8/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Икер Лекуона и Андреа Довициозо

Икер Лекуона и Андреа Довициозо
9/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team и маршал на трассе

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team и маршал на трассе
10/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Брэдли Смит, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Брэдли Смит, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
11/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Икер Лекуона, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Икер Лекуона, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
12/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Алекс Маркес, Repsol Honda Team

Алекс Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
13/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Алекс Маркес, Repsol Honda Team after crash

Алекс Маркес, Repsol Honda Team after crash
14/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Маверик Виньялес, Yamaha Factory Racing

Маверик Виньялес, Yamaha Factory Racing
15/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Жоан Зарко, Avintia Racing

Жоан Зарко, Avintia Racing
16/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Валентино Росси, Yamaha Factory Racing

Валентино Росси, Yamaha Factory Racing
17/24

Фотограф: Пресс-служба MotoGP

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
18/24

Фотограф: Пресс-служба MotoGP

Валентино России, Yamaha Factory Racing

Валентино России, Yamaha Factory Racing
19/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Хоан Мир, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Хоан Мир, Team Suzuki MotoGP
20/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
21/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
22/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Мигель Оливейра, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Мигель Оливейра, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
23/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Обладатель поула Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Обладатель поула Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
24/24

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Читайте также:

Следующая новость
Ринс пропустит гонку в Хересе после падения в квалификации

Предыдущая новость

Ринс пропустит гонку в Хересе после падения в квалификации

Самое читаемое Сегодня

Сайнс: Никто не заставит меня встать на колено
Формула 1 / Формула 1

Сайнс: Никто не заставит меня встать на колено

Квят о провале в квалификации: Мы с машиной говорим на разных языках
Формула 1 / Формула 1

Квят о провале в квалификации: Мы с машиной говорим на разных языках

Марко озадачен: у Red Bull фундаментальные проблемы с машиной
Формула 1 / Формула 1
21мин

Марко озадачен: у Red Bull фундаментальные проблемы с машиной

Россияне впервые сделали дубль в гонке Формулы 2
Формула 2 / Формула 2

Россияне впервые сделали дубль в гонке Формулы 2

Квят и Кими снова провалились, зато Стролл сверкнул. Герои и неудачники квалификации в Венгрии
Формула 1 / Формула 1

Квят и Кими снова провалились, зато Стролл сверкнул. Герои и неудачники квалификации в Венгрии

«Что-то явно не работает». Ферстаппен не смог объяснить седьмое место
Формула 1 / Формула 1
53мин

«Что-то явно не работает». Ферстаппен не смог объяснить седьмое место

Гран При Венгрии: стартовая решетка
Формула 1 / Формула 1

Гран При Венгрии: стартовая решетка

Шварцман выиграл гонку в Венгрии с вибрирующими колесами
Формула 2 / Формула 2

Шварцман выиграл гонку в Венгрии с вибрирующими колесами

Самое важное:

Сезон MotoGP стартовал. Посмотрите на фото, сделанные в субботу
MotoGP / MotoGP
30мин

Сезон MotoGP стартовал. Посмотрите на фото, сделанные в субботу

Ринс пропустит гонку в Хересе после падения в квалификации
MotoGP / MotoGP

Ринс пропустит гонку в Хересе после падения в квалификации

Яркое начало. Аварии первой квалификации сезона MotoGP
MotoGP / MotoGP

Яркое начало. Аварии первой квалификации сезона MotoGP

Куартараро выиграл первую квалификацию MotoGP в 2020 году
MotoGP / MotoGP

Куартараро выиграл первую квалификацию MotoGP в 2020 году

Загрузить комментарии

Об этой статье

Серия MotoGP
Этап Гран При Испании
Сессия Квалификация 2

Самое читаемое

1
Формула 1

Сайнс: Никто не заставит меня встать на колено

2
Формула 1

Квят о провале в квалификации: Мы с машиной говорим на разных языках

3
Формула 1

Марко озадачен: у Red Bull фундаментальные проблемы с машиной

21мин
4
Формула 2

Россияне впервые сделали дубль в гонке Формулы 2

5
Формула 1

Квят и Кими снова провалились, зато Стролл сверкнул. Герои и неудачники квалификации в Венгрии

Последние видео

Стартовая решетка Гран При Испании MotoGP 00:38
MotoGP

Стартовая решетка Гран При Испании MotoGP

Дождевой Гран При Бельгии-1986. Классика MotoGP от Duke 04:59
MotoGP

Дождевой Гран При Бельгии-1986. Классика MotoGP от Duke

Видео студии Duke: мотоциклетный Гран При США 1989 года 01:02:09
MotoGP

Видео студии Duke: мотоциклетный Гран При США 1989 года

От новых ракурсов до удаленной работы: как изменились трансляции MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

От новых ракурсов до удаленной работы: как изменились трансляции MotoGP

Команда Suzuki показала ливрею для сезона-2020 01:27
MotoGP

Команда Suzuki показала ливрею для сезона-2020

Самое важное:

Сезон MotoGP стартовал. Посмотрите на фото, сделанные в субботу
MotoGP

Сезон MotoGP стартовал. Посмотрите на фото, сделанные в субботу

Ринс пропустит гонку в Хересе после падения в квалификации
MotoGP

Ринс пропустит гонку в Хересе после падения в квалификации

Яркое начало. Аварии первой квалификации сезона MotoGP
MotoGP

Яркое начало. Аварии первой квалификации сезона MotoGP

Куартараро выиграл первую квалификацию MotoGP в 2020 году
MotoGP

Куартараро выиграл первую квалификацию MotoGP в 2020 году

Ducati: Лоренсо предложил нам свои услуги на 2021 год
MotoGP

Ducati: Лоренсо предложил нам свои услуги на 2021 год

Подпишитесь на нашу новостную рассылку

Приложение Motorsport.com

Серия

Motorsport Network

Свяжитесь с нами

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Все права защищены.