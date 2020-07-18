Сезон MotoGP стартовал. Посмотрите на фото, сделанные в субботу
Мы собрали для вас лучшие снимки с первых дней первого этапа чемпионата мира по мотогонкам
Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Байк Алекса Маркеса, Repsol Honda Team
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Жоан Зарко, Avintia Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Участники чемпионата MotoGP
Мотоциклы команд MotoGP
Алекс Ринс, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Франко Морбиделли, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Икер Лекуона и Андреа Довициозо
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team и маршал на трассе
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Брэдли Смит, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Икер Лекуона, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Алекс Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Алекс Маркес, Repsol Honda Team after crash
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Маверик Виньялес, Yamaha Factory Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Жоан Зарко, Avintia Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Валентино Росси, Yamaha Factory Racing
Фотограф: Пресс-служба MotoGP
Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
Фотограф: Пресс-служба MotoGP
Валентино России, Yamaha Factory Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Хоан Мир, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Мигель Оливейра, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Обладатель поула Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
