Предыдущая
MotoGP / Февральские тесты на «Сепанге» / Галерея

Первый день сезона. Лучшие кадры с тестов MotoGP в Малайзии

Поделились
Комментарии
Первый день сезона. Лучшие кадры с тестов MotoGP в Малайзии
7 февр. 2020 г., 11:25

В пятницу на «Сепанге» стартовали первые официальные тесты MotoGP 2020 года. Мы собрали лучшие кадры дня.

Читайте также:

Слайдер
Список

Франко Морбиделли, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Франко Морбиделли, Petronas Yamaha SRT
1/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Икер Лекуона, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Икер Лекуона, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
2/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Валентино Росси, Yamaha Factory Racing

Валентино Росси, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Жоан Зарко, Reale Avintia Racing

Жоан Зарко, Reale Avintia Racing
4/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
5/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Джек Миллер, Pramac Racing

Джек Миллер, Pramac Racing
6/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Мотоцикл Yamaha YZR-M1 Маверика Виньялеса, Yamaha Factory Racing

Мотоцикл Yamaha YZR-M1 Маверика Виньялеса, Yamaha Factory Racing
7/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Алекс Ринс, Team Suzuki Ecstar

Алекс Ринс, Team Suzuki Ecstar
8/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
9/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Алеш Эспаргаро, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, и Хорхе Лоренсо, Yamaha Factory Racing

Алеш Эспаргаро, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, и Хорхе Лоренсо, Yamaha Factory Racing
10/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Трибуны

Трибуны
11/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Хорхе Лоренсо, Yamaha Factory Racing

Хорхе Лоренсо, Yamaha Factory Racing
12/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Брэд Биндер, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Брэд Биндер, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
13/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Мигель Оливейра, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Мигель Оливейра, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
14/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
15/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Сильвен Гинтоли, Team Suzuki Ecstar

Сильвен Гинтоли, Team Suzuki Ecstar
16/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team

Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
17/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Мотоцикл Андреа Довициозо, Ducati Team

Мотоцикл Андреа Довициозо, Ducati Team
18/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
19/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Валентино Росси, Yamaha Factory Racing

Валентино Росси, Yamaha Factory Racing
20/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Тито Рабат, Reale Avintia Racing

Тито Рабат, Reale Avintia Racing
21/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Алекс Ринс, Team Suzuki Ecstar

Алекс Ринс, Team Suzuki Ecstar
22/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Данило Петруччи, Ducati Team

Данило Петруччи, Ducati Team
23/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Хорхе Лоренсо, Yamaha Factory Racing

Хорхе Лоренсо, Yamaha Factory Racing
24/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
25/25

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Следующая новость
Куартараро стал быстрейшим по итогам первого дня тестов MotoGP на «Сепане»

Предыдущая новость

Куартараро стал быстрейшим по итогам первого дня тестов MotoGP на «Сепане»
Об этой статье

Серия MotoGP
Этап Февральские тесты на «Сепанге»

MotoGP Следующая сессия

Гран При Катара

Гран При Катара

5 мар. - 8 мар.

Первый день сезона. Лучшие кадры с тестов MotoGP в Малайзии
