Первый день сезона. Лучшие кадры с тестов MotoGP в Малайзии
В пятницу на «Сепанге» стартовали первые официальные тесты MotoGP 2020 года. Мы собрали лучшие кадры дня.
Читайте также:
Франко Морбиделли, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Икер Лекуона, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Валентино Росси, Yamaha Factory Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Жоан Зарко, Reale Avintia Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Джек Миллер, Pramac Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Мотоцикл Yamaha YZR-M1 Маверика Виньялеса, Yamaha Factory Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Алекс Ринс, Team Suzuki Ecstar
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Алеш Эспаргаро, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, и Хорхе Лоренсо, Yamaha Factory Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Трибуны
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Хорхе Лоренсо, Yamaha Factory Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Брэд Биндер, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Мигель Оливейра, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Сильвен Гинтоли, Team Suzuki Ecstar
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Марк Маркес, Repsol Honda Team
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Мотоцикл Андреа Довициозо, Ducati Team
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Валентино Росси, Yamaha Factory Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Тито Рабат, Reale Avintia Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Алекс Ринс, Team Suzuki Ecstar
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Данило Петруччи, Ducati Team
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Хорхе Лоренсо, Yamaha Factory Racing
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Фабио Куартараро, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Об этой статье
|Серия
|MotoGP
|Этап
|Февральские тесты на «Сепанге»
Первый день сезона. Лучшие кадры с тестов MotoGP в Малайзии
MotoGP Следующая сессия
Самое читаемое
Расписание
- MotoGP
- WEC
- Формула 1
Партнер проекта
|
5 мар.Билеты
|
19 мар.Билеты
|
2 апр.Билеты
|
16 апр.Билеты
|
30 апр.Билеты
|
14 маяБилеты