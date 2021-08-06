26 лет на мотоцикле. Карьера Росси в фотографиях
Легендарный итальянец анонсировал завершение выступлений в конце 2021 года. Мы вспомнили, на чем он выступал в разных классах чемпионата мира
Все сезоны Валентино Росси в MotoGP
|Год
|Категория
|Марка
|Модель
|Результат
|1996
|125cc
|Aprilia
|RS 125
|9-е место
|1997
|125cc
|Aprilia
|RS 125
|чемпион
|1998
|250cc
|Aprilia
|RS 250
|2-е место
|1999
|250cc
|Aprilia
|RS 250
|чемпион
|2000
|500cc
|Honda
|NSR
|2-е место
|2001
|500cc
|Honda
|NSR
|чемпион
|2002
|MotoGP
|Honda
|RC211V
|чемпион
|2003
|MotoGP
|Honda
|RC211V
|чемпион
|2004
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|чемпион
|2005
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|чемпион
|2006
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|2-е место
|2007
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|3-е место
|2008
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|чемпион
|2009
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|чемпион
|2010
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|3-е место
|2011
|MotoGP
|Ducati
|Desmosedici
|7-е место
|2012
|MotoGP
|Ducati
|Desmosedici
|6-е место
|2013
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|4-е место
|2014
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|2-е место
|2015
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|2-е место
|2016
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|2-е место
|2017
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|5-е место
|2018
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|3-е место
|2019
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|7-е место
|2020
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|15-е место
|2021
|MotoGP
|Yamaha
|M1
|19-е место*
*чемпионат продолжается