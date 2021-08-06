Билеты
MotoGP Самое интересное

26 лет на мотоцикле. Карьера Росси в фотографиях

Автор:
, редактор MotoGP, Motorsport.com (Франция)

Легендарный итальянец анонсировал завершение выступлений в конце 2021 года. Мы вспомнили, на чем он выступал в разных классах чемпионата мира

26 лет на мотоцикле. Карьера Росси в фотографиях

1996 - Aprilia (125cc)
1996 - Aprilia (125cc)
1/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

1997 - Aprilia (125cc)
1997 - Aprilia (125cc)
2/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

1998 - Aprilia (250cc)
1998 - Aprilia (250cc)
3/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

1998 - Aprilia (250cc), особая ливрея для Гран При Имолы
1998 - Aprilia (250cc), особая ливрея для Гран При Имолы
4/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

1999 - Aprilia (250cc)
1999 - Aprilia (250cc)
5/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

1999 - Aprilia (250cc), особая ливрея для Гран При Италии
1999 - Aprilia (250cc), особая ливрея для Гран При Италии
6/38

Фотограф: Aprilia Racing

1999 - Aprilia (250cc), особая ливрея для Гран При Имолы
1999 - Aprilia (250cc), особая ливрея для Гран При Имолы
7/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2000 - Honda (500cc)
2000 - Honda (500cc)
8/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2001 - Honda (500cc)
2001 - Honda (500cc)
9/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2001 - Honda (500cc), особая ливрея для Гран При Италии
2001 - Honda (500cc), особая ливрея для Гран При Италии
10/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2002 - Honda (MotoGP)
2002 - Honda (MotoGP)
11/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2003 - Honda (MotoGP)
2003 - Honda (MotoGP)
12/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2003 - Honda (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Валенсии
2003 - Honda (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Валенсии
13/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2004 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2004 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
14/38
2005 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2005 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
15/38
2005 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При США
2005 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При США
16/38
2005 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Валенсии
2005 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Валенсии
17/38
2006 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2006 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
18/38
2007 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2007 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
19/38

Фотограф: Yamaha Motor Racing

2007 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Голландии
2007 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Голландии
20/38

Фотограф: Yamaha Motor Racing

2007 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Австралии
2007 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Австралии
21/38

Фотограф: Yamaha Motor Racing

2008 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2008 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
22/38

Фотограф: Хазрин Мен Шах

2008 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Каталонии
2008 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Каталонии
23/38

Фотограф: Yamaha Motor Racing

2009 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Португалии
2009 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для Гран При Португалии
24/38

Фотограф: Yamaha Motor Racing

2009 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2009 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
25/38

Фотограф: Yamaha Motor Racing

2010 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2010 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
26/38

Фотограф: Yamaha Motor Racing

2010 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для ГП США в Индианаполисе
2010 - Yamaha (MotoGP), особая ливрея для ГП США в Индианаполисе
27/38

Фотограф: Yamaha Motor Racing

2011 - Ducati (MotoGP)
2011 - Ducati (MotoGP)
28/38

Фотограф: Ducati Corse

2012 - Ducati (MotoGP)
2012 - Ducati (MotoGP)
29/38

Фотограф: Ducati Corse

2013 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2013 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
30/38

Фотограф: Yamaha MotoGP

2014 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2014 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
31/38

Фотограф: Yamaha MotoGP

2015 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2015 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
32/38

Фотограф: Yamaha MotoGP

2016 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2016 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
33/38
2017 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2017 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
34/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2018 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2018 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
35/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2019 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2019 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
36/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2020 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2020 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
37/38

Фотограф: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2021 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
2021 - Yamaha (MotoGP)
38/38

Фотограф: Petronas Yamaha SRT

Все сезоны Валентино Росси в MotoGP

Год Категория Марка Модель Результат
1996 125cc Aprilia RS 125 9-е место
1997 125cc Aprilia RS 125 чемпион
1998 250cc Aprilia RS 250 2-е место
1999 250cc Aprilia RS 250 чемпион
2000 500cc Honda NSR 2-е место
2001 500cc Honda NSR чемпион
2002 MotoGP Honda RC211V чемпион
2003 MotoGP Honda RC211V чемпион
2004 MotoGP Yamaha M1 чемпион
2005 MotoGP Yamaha M1 чемпион
2006 MotoGP Yamaha M1 2-е место
2007 MotoGP Yamaha M1 3-е место
2008 MotoGP Yamaha M1 чемпион
2009 MotoGP Yamaha M1 чемпион
2010 MotoGP Yamaha M1 3-е место
2011 MotoGP Ducati Desmosedici 7-е место
2012 MotoGP Ducati Desmosedici 6-е место
2013 MotoGP Yamaha M1 4-е место
2014 MotoGP Yamaha M1 2-е место
2015 MotoGP Yamaha M1 2-е место
2016 MotoGP Yamaha M1 2-е место
2017 MotoGP Yamaha M1 5-е место
2018 MotoGP Yamaha M1 3-е место
2019 MotoGP Yamaha M1 7-е место
2020 MotoGP Yamaha M1 15-е место
2021 MotoGP Yamaha M1 19-е место*

*чемпионат продолжается

